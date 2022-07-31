Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Increases By 49.7%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the June 30th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,480,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Price Performance

NYSE UNF opened at $195.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $232.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.26 and its 200-day moving average is $175.56.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.16). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.