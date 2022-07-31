Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Decreases By 52.5%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the June 30th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESPO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.01. 18,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,716. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.