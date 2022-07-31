Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Rises By 44.5%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,640,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 79.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

VCIT stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

