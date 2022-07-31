Short Interest in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Rises By 67.1%

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the June 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WAB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.47. 904,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,164. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.