Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Expands By 104.9%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the June 30th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter worth about $240,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 82,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,658. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

