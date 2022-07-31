Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Rises By 100.0%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

YKLTY stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

