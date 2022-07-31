Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Signature Chain has a market cap of $343,209.93 and $211.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded up 84.8% against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,763.73 or 1.00004466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00131184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033370 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.