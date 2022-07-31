Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.05 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.89.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. 602,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,333. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 90,740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $893,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

