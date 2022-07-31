Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 329.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

