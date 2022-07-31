Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 1,755 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after buying an additional 373,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $126.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

