Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 223 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.33.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.