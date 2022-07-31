Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 251 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 198,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,815,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

