Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

BX stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.83.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,451 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

