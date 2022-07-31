Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

