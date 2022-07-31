Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $17.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,829 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 4.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $17,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $58.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.837 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

