Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 0.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $180.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.03. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

