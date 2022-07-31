Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Copart Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $128.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day moving average is $119.01.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.