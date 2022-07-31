Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $128.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day moving average is $119.01.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.