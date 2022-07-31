Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.81.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.01. The stock has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

