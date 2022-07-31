Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.19. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $87.73 and a one year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,429,487. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,365,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,850,000 after buying an additional 295,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,941,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after buying an additional 80,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

