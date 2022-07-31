SingularityNET Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $46.19 million and $2.36 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.04 or 0.99956893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00033090 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,559,817 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

