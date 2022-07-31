SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.06.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:SITC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,652. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

