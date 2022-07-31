SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has a payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $65.66 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 315.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.