Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

NYSE:SKX opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,770,000 after purchasing an additional 179,641 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

