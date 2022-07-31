SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.18. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 27,900 shares changing hands.

SMG Industries Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About SMG Industries

SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation company in the United States. It transports infrastructure components, including bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. The company is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; transportation of natural gas compressors; flatbed freight; and crane services used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.

