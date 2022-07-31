Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches Market Cap of $77,527.20

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Smoothy has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $77,527.20 and approximately $222,323.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00620898 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars.

