Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches Market Cap of $77,527.20

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Smoothy has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $77,527.20 and approximately $222,323.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00620898 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001668 BTC.
Smoothy Coin Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Smoothy Coin Trading
