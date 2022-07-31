SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.13

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.13 and traded as low as $18.88. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNCAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.