SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get SoftBank alerts:

SoftBank Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS SOBKY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 106,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,253. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.