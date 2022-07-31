Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Coverage Initiated at New Street Research

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Soitec from €213.00 ($217.35) to €211.00 ($215.31) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Soitec from €200.00 ($204.08) to €225.00 ($229.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Soitec from €240.00 ($244.90) to €195.00 ($198.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Soitec from €280.00 ($285.71) to €270.00 ($275.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soitec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.25.

Soitec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.05. Soitec has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

