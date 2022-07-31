Solstein Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $60.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $91.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.