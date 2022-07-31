Solstein Capital LLC Decreases Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,047.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter.

AMERCO stock opened at $537.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.24 and a 200-day moving average of $548.34. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $447.92 and a 52 week high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

