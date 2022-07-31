Solstein Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

EWL stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.