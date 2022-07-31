Solstein Capital LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 197,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,649,000 after purchasing an additional 176,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 127,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $101.34. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

