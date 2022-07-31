Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Airlines updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $38.12 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,196 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,025 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

