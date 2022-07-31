Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Airlines updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $38.12 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
