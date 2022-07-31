Spaceswap MILK2 Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,540.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $144,977.02 and $6,540.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00606346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015524 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037655 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2
Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap MILK2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap MILK2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.