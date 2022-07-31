Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,263.00

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market cap of $141,716.05 and approximately $11,263.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can now be purchased for approximately $186.71 or 0.00782241 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00604818 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00037897 BTC.

About Spaceswap SHAKE

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading

