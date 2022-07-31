SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Lowered by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 19,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 103,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 85,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.93. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $110.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

