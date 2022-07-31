SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 19,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 103,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $110.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average is $98.87.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

