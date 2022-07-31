SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.