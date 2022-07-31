Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1,397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 333,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 311,573 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SPE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.94. 38,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Special Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

