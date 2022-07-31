Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.25

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 50.25 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.55). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 46.95 ($0.57), with a volume of 718,335 shares trading hands.

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £235.43 million and a PE ratio of 1,173.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.17.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.75. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Speedy Hire

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($57,831.33).

(Get Rating)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.