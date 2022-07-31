Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the June 30th total of 8,930,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,992,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 214,809 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

