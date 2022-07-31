Splintershards Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $48.08 million and approximately $795,035.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000187 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00088067 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000446 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 883,435,507 coins and its circulating supply is 784,001,468 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

