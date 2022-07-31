Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Position Increased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

