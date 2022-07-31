SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.13-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $446.40 million-$448.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.16 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of SPSC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.76. The stock had a trading volume of 104,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,132. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.73. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 59.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

