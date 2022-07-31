SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 2,453,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,725.5 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

About SSAB AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.