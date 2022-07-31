SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 2,453,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,725.5 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.28.
About SSAB AB (publ)
