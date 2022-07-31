Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.41

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.41 and traded as low as C$1.28. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 2,448 shares trading hands.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$9.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

