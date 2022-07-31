Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $42,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $203.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

