Starbase (STAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,956.00

Starbase (STAR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $280,186.20 and $37,956.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

