Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $84.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.52. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $122.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

