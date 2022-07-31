Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.78 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $122.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.